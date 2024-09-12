The fabulous Logitech Lift is just £40 from Amazon in a Back To School deal

Amazon's Back To School sale continues to rumble on, and we've already seen some cracking deals on a range of peripherals. If you're in the market for a decent ergonomic mouse at a serious discount though, I may have also found the deal for you in the aforementioned sale. Logitech's Lift option is down to £40, which provides an excellent option for a bargain price.

The benefit of an ergonomic mouse such as the Lift is that it moves your hand to a more natural, vertical position known as the 'handshake' position. This can make work more comfortable by relieving pressure on your wrist. While it takes some getting used to if you're coming from a more conventional mouse, it can make a difference in both the short and long-term. The Lift itself is a solid choice, with a 57 degree angle, as well as a textured finish to aid comfort.

It also has the benefit of offering super quiet mouse buttons and a smooth scroll wheel, as well as a solid 4000 DPI sensor for offering ample sensitivity for productivity workloads. Wireless connectivity is also here in spades, with both Bluetooth and the Logi Bolt receiver being supported, which makes this an excellent choice for power users. The Lift also provides up to 2 years of runtime on its bundled AA battery, too.

If you want to grab a reliable and capable vertical mouse for more comfortable working, this Amazon reduction makes the Logitech Lift an absolute steal.