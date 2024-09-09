Explore Eurogamer designs through the ages Celebrate the different eras of Eurogamer with our theme switcher! Find out more about how we built it
Amazon Drops Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controllers Down to Just £90 for a Limited Time

Elite controllers, for less.

Robert Anderson avatar
Deals by Robert Anderson Commerce Editor
Published on
14 comments

If you're an Xbox enthusiast looking to upgrade your gaming setup, now is the perfect time to grab the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, currently available for just £89.95 on Amazon UK.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller - Core (White)

"Designed to meet the core needs of today’s competitive gamers, including just the components you need to unleash your best game."

See at Amazon

This is a significant discount, making it one of the best deals you’ll find for an elite-level gamepad. It's a significant drop from its £114.99 list price seen at Microsoft, GAME, and Currys – so it's the best deal you can find on it in the UK at the time of writing. Whether you're a casual player or a competitive gamer, this deal gives you a chance to experience the premium features of the Elite Series at a much more affordable price.

The Elite Series 2 Core is designed for gamers who value precision and control but don't necessarily need all the extra accessories that come with the original Elite Series 2 model. I've got this controller, and it still delivers exceptional performance with its adjustable-tension thumbsticks even after a couple of years of use. No stick drift here, friends.

Battery life is another standout feature, with up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge, meaning fewer interruptions and constant battery changes over weeks of gaming. Plus, with its cross-platform compatibility, you can seamlessly switch between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 PCs, giving you maximum versatility whether you're on console or PC.

If you’ve been holding out for the right deal to pick up a pro-grade controller, this is it. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core combines top-tier features at one of the best prices I've ever seen, but you’ll want to act quickly before this deal disappears.

