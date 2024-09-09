Amazon Drops Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controllers Down to Just £90 for a Limited Time

If you're an Xbox enthusiast looking to upgrade your gaming setup, now is the perfect time to grab the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, currently available for just £89.95 on Amazon UK.

This is a significant discount, making it one of the best deals you’ll find for an elite-level gamepad. It's a significant drop from its £114.99 list price seen at Microsoft, GAME, and Currys – so it's the best deal you can find on it in the UK at the time of writing. Whether you're a casual player or a competitive gamer, this deal gives you a chance to experience the premium features of the Elite Series at a much more affordable price.

The Elite Series 2 Core is designed for gamers who value precision and control but don't necessarily need all the extra accessories that come with the original Elite Series 2 model. I've got this controller, and it still delivers exceptional performance with its adjustable-tension thumbsticks even after a couple of years of use. No stick drift here, friends.

Battery life is another standout feature, with up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge, meaning fewer interruptions and constant battery changes over weeks of gaming. Plus, with its cross-platform compatibility, you can seamlessly switch between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 PCs, giving you maximum versatility whether you're on console or PC.

If you’ve been holding out for the right deal to pick up a pro-grade controller, this is it. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core combines top-tier features at one of the best prices I've ever seen, but you’ll want to act quickly before this deal disappears.