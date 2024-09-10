Grab this 1000W NZXT C1000 80+ Gold PSU for just £100 from Scan Computers

NZXT's recent C-series PSUs have made for some solid choices for price to performance, offering beefy power outage for a reasonable prices, as well as excellent efficiency ratings, too. From Scan Computers at the moment, there's a solid reduction going on the brand's fully modular C1000 PSU, which can be yours for £100.

1000W of power is enough for powering even some of the beefiest of systems. It's above the recommended wattage for most 'standard' RTX 4090 offerings, apart from some overclocked models which have a 1000W minimum, while everything underneath that from both Nvidia and AMD will be more than adequate. For the RX 7900 XTX, the recommendation is a bare minimum of 750W, so 1000W gives you more than enough headroom. If it's also any further proof, this C1000 PSU is top-tier rated on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums).

The fact this is an 80+ Gold rated PSU is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. The fact it's also fully modular is also pretty handy for less case clutter with your cables making cable management that little bit easier, so you only need to plug in the cables that are required to get your PC up and running.

If you're after an beefy PSU for slotting into your next gaming rig and powering your system, then you'll want to take a look at this excellent NZXT C1000 deal.