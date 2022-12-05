If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Callisto Protocol developer "listening" to fan complaints, as console patches go live

Glitch-hikers guide to the galaxy.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Striking Distance has released a new patch for The Callisto Protocol's console versions. This follows on from its PC patch, which was released over the weekend.

This console patch is set to take aim at the various frame-rate and crashing issues that have been widely reported since the game's release last Friday.

"We are listening, working hard on updates, and will have details to share on more upcoming improvements early this week," the developer wrote before thanking everyone for their ongoing patience.

Watch on YouTube
The Callisto Protocol gets the Digital Foundry treatment.

In a follow-up tweet, it went on to state that, despite how it may have appeared thus far, ray-traced shadows in The Callisto Protocol "are supported" and "look great on Xbox Series X". Striking Distance has assured everyone that the team is "aware of the issues with ray-traced reflections", and stated we will hear more on this particular gripe "this week".

Meanwhile, director Glen Schofield tweeted "we hear you" in response to this latest update for The Callisto Protocol.

"We want you to play the game as intended," he wrote.

Digital Foundry has tested The Callisto Protocol on all its current-gen release platforms. The team noted that the PC version at launch was "almost unplayable" while the Xbox Series consoles "have issues".

"The Xbox Series X version of the game should be a great way to play alongside the generally flawless PS5 version, but right now that's unfortunately not the case," John wrote.

Eurogamer gave The Callisto Protocol a Recommended badge on its release, with Vikki calling the game "Dead Space in fancy threads".

"Ultimately, the Callisto Protocol's frenzied action and brutal battles have still impressed me in all the right ways, drawing on all that makes Dead Space brilliant and building upon that impressive framework," she wrote. Vikki reviewed The Callisto Protocol on a PS5 and experienced no issues during her playthrough.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch