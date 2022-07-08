Terminator: Resistance developer making new RoboCop game

Terminator: Resistance developer making new RoboCop gameAnd there's another Terminator title to follow.
We're getting a pair of new games themed around 1980s action movie icons Terminator and RoboCop.
Both were announced last night during publisher Nacon's latest showcase, with RoboCop: Rogue City coming from Teyon, the developer behind the very wonky Terminator: Resistance.
RoboCop: Rogue City will be a first-person shooter, and of the two new games looks to be one we'll see launch first - in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Let's take a look:
And yes, RoboCop movie actor Peter Weller is indeed back to provide his voice, as well as his visual likeness.
Moving on, there was also the briefest of teases for a new, untitled Terminator game - this one being made by Rims Racing developer Nacon Studio Milan.
The teaser gives little away, though Nacon has said this will be a survival game set in an open world, between Judgment Day and the resistance led by John Connor.
How's all that for a bit of nostalgia this Friday?
