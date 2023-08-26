RoboCop: Rogue City is delayed yet again

Bad news, RoboCop fans – Rogue City has once again been delayed, this time slipping to 2nd November 2023 (and not November 2024, as detailed on some of the game's promotional materials).

RoboCop: Rogue City was initially announced back in 2021 and has been delayed several times since. To soften the blow of the delay, however, publisher Nacon has treated us to a new gameplay trailer, which you can check out it all its bullet-y glory below:

RoboCop: Rogue City | Part Man, Part Machine trailer.

It's only a minute and a half long, but the teaser gives us a balanced look at both the cinematics, storyline, and gameplay, including the frenzied FPS action and some of the game's more puzzle-like segments.

"Only RoboCop can clean up the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit!" teases the video description. "Follow the part man, part machine in this gameplay trailer combining detective work and gory shoot-outs. Reinforcements arrive on November 2, 2024!"

If slipping from September 2023 to November 2024 seems like quite the bump, Comic Book reports that the 2024 date given in the video description is actually incorrect, and the game will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023 as planned, albeit a couple of months late.

For those not in the know, the original RoboCop, Peter Weller, is back to reprise the role in the video game, lending both his voice and chiselled looks to the in-game model. Expect to see more in the weeks and months ahead as we inch closer to what will hopefully be the final release date.