RoboCop: Rogue City update provides "full invincible robotic law enforcement officer experience"

Developer Teyon has released a major update for RoboCop: Rogue City, adding New Game Plus and more.

New Game Plus will allow players to redo their RoboCop shenanigans, but this time with all of those hard earned skills and Auto-9 upgrades from the first time around. This will provide the "full 'invincible robotic law enforcement officer' experience", the developer said.

RoboCop: Rogue City's New Game Plus can be unlocked by finishing the game after the update is applied. This can be done from an earlier save file, so don't worry, you won't need to replay the whole thing again. Completing the game will also unlock a new Golden Auto-9 skin for you to use, or just admire. Au-right!

Here is a trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City's New Game Plus.

If New Game Plus doesn't feel like enough, this RoboCop: Rogue City update also adds a new difficulty level for you to try your hand at. Known as "There Will be Trouble", this mode will make enemies even deadlier than before. The developer has said this is ideal for those who want a "challenge".

As well as the above, this update also includes the following:

Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards

Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors

Fixed RoboCop's right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them

Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker

Image credit: Teyon

Robocop: Rogue City was one our Ian's top five games of 2023. He was rather taken with the "gorgeous graphics" and the game's "skull-popping ultra violence". However, all that pales in comparison, he believes, when you burst a spray paint can.

"The bright clouds of colour blooming out of fire and flesh look stunning, and as soon as I found out that the paint cans could burst in such a satisfying way, I never passed one without popping it," he wrote in his Games of 2023 list.