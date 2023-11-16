If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation Store adds new star rating system for games

Chloe Frazer, wearing a red top, steps back with her arms raised as an axe swings down towards her
Image credit: Naughty Dog/Sony
Once upon a time we had PlayStation All-Stars, and now PlayStation is all stars once again. Well, the PlayStation Store is, anyway.

Sony has introduced Star Ratings on the PS Store, meaning players can get an idea of how any given game has been received by fellow players before making a purchase.

As you can see in the screenshots below, the likes of Robocop: Rogue City has a 4.53 star rating on the PlayStation Store. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, meanwhile, only has 2.59.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum PS store page
PS store page for RoboCop Rogue City
Image credit: Sony/Eurogamer

This new rating system is not limited to the games released this year, with the Uncharted 2: Among Thieves remaster sitting (quite rightly in my opinion) with 4.59 stars.

Uncharted: Among Thieves Resmaster PS store page
Image credit: Sony/Eurogamer

The stars themselves are generated by PlayStation users, who can only rate a game if they actually own it in some capacity. As you can see in the image below, when I went onto my version of the Assassin's Creed: Ezio Collection, I was met with the message "you haven't rated this game yet".

Blanked out stars on Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection with a message stating I was yet to rate the game
Image credit: Sony/Eurogamer

I decided to rate Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on my lunch break, and did this by simply clicking on the 'Rate' button (who'd have thunk it). Once I clicked here, I was given the option to select the number of stars I wanted to award, and then there they were.

Users can change their rating after the fact, if they so wish.

I was asked to award Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a number of stars, up to five
Once I had awarded my stars, I got a message thanking me for rating the game
Image credit: Sony/Eurogamer
There are my four out of five stars for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with the option to change my rating if I so wished
Image credit: Sony/Eurogamer

I have to say, it all seems very simple and effective. A nice little update to have on the PlayStation Store.

While some games seem to be getting away with higher ratings than I personally would have given them, it is still a handy and user friendly feature for Sony to have included on its storefront.

What do you think?

