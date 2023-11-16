PlayStation Store adds new star rating system for games

Once upon a time we had PlayStation All-Stars, and now PlayStation is all stars once again. Well, the PlayStation Store is, anyway.

Sony has introduced Star Ratings on the PS Store, meaning players can get an idea of how any given game has been received by fellow players before making a purchase.

As you can see in the screenshots below, the likes of Robocop: Rogue City has a 4.53 star rating on the PlayStation Store. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, meanwhile, only has 2.59.

This new rating system is not limited to the games released this year, with the Uncharted 2: Among Thieves remaster sitting (quite rightly in my opinion) with 4.59 stars.

The stars themselves are generated by PlayStation users, who can only rate a game if they actually own it in some capacity. As you can see in the image below, when I went onto my version of the Assassin's Creed: Ezio Collection, I was met with the message "you haven't rated this game yet".

I decided to rate Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on my lunch break, and did this by simply clicking on the 'Rate' button (who'd have thunk it). Once I clicked here, I was given the option to select the number of stars I wanted to award, and then there they were.

Users can change their rating after the fact, if they so wish.

I have to say, it all seems very simple and effective. A nice little update to have on the PlayStation Store.

While some games seem to be getting away with higher ratings than I personally would have given them, it is still a handy and user friendly feature for Sony to have included on its storefront.

