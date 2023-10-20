Tekken 8 closed beta access offered to Virgin Media O2 customers

If you're a Virgin Media O2 customer and want to get stuck into Tekken 8's closed beta test this weekend, you might be in luck.

Through the company's customer loyalty scheme Priority, you can snag a code to join in on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Codes are being offered on a first come, first served basis with a limited number available on each platform.

The beta test (rest in peace, sweet CNT) is already in swing and will end at 9am on 23rd October. You can no longer sign up for the beta through the Tekken 8 website, so this offer from Virgin Media O2 might be the only way to get in now, provided there are still codes left.

According to Priority's website, there are "at least" 9000 codes for PS5, and 4000 codes for Steam and Xbox Series X/S each. Customers will only be allowed to redeem code for one platform.

Some PC players managed to play the Tekken 8 beta early after cracking the pre-load update files over a week before it officially began. The beta includes head-to-head competitive play with cross-platform matching and an immersive lobby where players can interact and explore different game modes called the Tekken Fight Lounge.