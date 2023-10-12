Players gain access to Tekken 8 beta on PC early

Tekken 8's upcoming Closed Beta Test has been cracked over a week before it actually begins. Footage of gameplay is spreading online as those with the cracked files play early, ahead of everyone else.

The CBT (rest in piece CNT) will take place next weekend from 20th to 23rd October. Those with access will be able to try out head-to-head competitive play with cross-platform matching, and the Tekken Fight Lounge, described as an "immersive lobby" where players can interact and explore different features and game modes.

Footage from the beta can easily be found on social media sites, as well as bewilderment from fans. Bandai Namco rolled out a pre-load update for the beta on Steam and Xbox on 10th, giving those with the know-how the opportunity to crack the PC files.

Others are frustrated at the advantage this has given some PC players as there's competitive and cross-platform play in the beta.

In August, Bandai Namco issued a warning to players who played a cracked version of the CNT after it closed. "Such actions breach the terms of service and the Tekken World Tour of Conduct," the company stated. Any player found to have accessed the cracked version of the CNT will be banned, it said at the time. Bandai has not said if it will take similar actions against those who are playing the cracked CBT.

Tekken 8 is no stranger to cracked betas and leaks. Its roster was leaked twice earlier this year, once during the CNT and later by Bandai Namco itself. Tekken 8 is out on 26th January 2024.