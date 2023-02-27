Take a closer look at The Sims 4's Growing Together expansion in new gameplay trailer

The Sims's 4 new life-stage-focused Growing Together expansion is just a couple of weeks away from launch, and ahead of its 16th March arrival, EA has shared a new gameplay trailer offering a closer look at its various additions in action.

Growing Together - which arrives alongside the free Infants update - is a bit unusual in that it's not built around one flagship feature, but rather a set of systems designed to make for richer dynamics between Sims across all life stages.

As shown in its new gameplay trailer, basic dynamics between individual household members can now be explicitly set - with choices including distant, closer, difficult, and jokesters - and these relationships can be further augmented through Milestones and Compatibility.

Compatibility is pretty straightforward - the more Sims have in common, the more likely they are to be compatible with each other - while Milestones are gained as Sims experience memorable moments during their lives, perhaps loosing a first tooth or overcoming a career obstacle.

There are Milestones for events across all life stages, plus discoverable Quirks for Infants and Toddlers (18 apiece) that can change their behaviour. Growing Together also adds a new selection of children's activities - including the Treehouse, Splash Pad, Bike, Sleeping Bag, and Slumber Parties - plus a new world in the form of bay town San Sequoia, and new activities to flesh out the Sim Elder life stage. You'll find a few more details over here.

The Sims 4's Growing Together Expansion Pack - which will likely cost £34.99 based on the price of previous Expansion Pack releases - launches for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 16th March, and arrives alongside the free Infants update.

As its name suggests, this adds a new life stage between newborns and toddlers, Infants, that includes its own set of personalities, needs, emotions, and sentiments. Additionally, the free update will bring a range of new Create-a-Sim options including birthmarks, stretch marks, and cesarean scars. The base game, of course, is now permanently free.