If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Surreal Soviet shooter Atomic Heart release looks set for February

Thought you aorta know.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

It looks all but officially confirmed that Atomic Heart will be finally arriving on 21st February 2023.

Developer Mundfish will reportedly make this date official later today, but the ever watchful eyes of the internet have already spotted the game's release listed on the Microsoft Store backend and briefly on Amazon UK.

On its release, Atomic Heart will be available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. Additionally, it will be launching on Game Pass.

Watch on YouTube
Atomic Heart's announcement trailer.

Previously Mundfish had the game pegged down to arrive sometime during a month ending in 'BER', implying the latter part of 2022. However, this was later changed to "winter" and since then things have been quiet.

The first anyone heard about Atomic Heart was all the way back in 2017, and since then reveals have been few and far between. At last, with a release date tiptoeing ever closer, it feels we don't have much longer to wait.

Mundfish describes Atomic Heart thus: "A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world."

We'll let you know when Atomic Heart's release date is officially announced.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch