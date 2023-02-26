Mundfish apologises after racist cartoons were discovered in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart developer Mundfish has apologised after footage of a racist cartoon was found in its newly released shooter.

Whilst the footage wasn't directly designed by Mundfish – apparently, the cartoon concerned is a real Soviet Tom 'n' Jerry-esque animated series called Nu, Pogodli! that ran in Russia from the 60s – the studio apologised for "hurt and insult" caused by the offensive cartoon and said it will "edit the parts in question" after players discovered it in one of the game's save rooms.

Watch on YouTube Atomic Heart Gamescom trailer

"The Mundfish team thanks the PC Gamer contributor for bringing this lack of sensitivity to our attention," the developer reportedly said.

"We apologise if using the vintage cartoon or music has caused hurt or insult. We will edit the parts in question."

The Ukrainian government wants to ban Atomic Heart from digital stores in Ukraine. Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, plans to send an official letter to Sony, Microsoft and Valve to request the ban.

The news follows controversies around Mundfish and its game as previously outlined by Eurogamer, and more questions have arisen now the game has been released, many of which Mundfish seems disinclined to answer.