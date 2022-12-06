Stranger Things' David Harbour to star in horror game with Jodie Comer

David Harbour, best known for his role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Strange Things, has revealed that he is starring in an upcoming horror game alongside Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

The news was revealed in an interview with Video Games FanNation, which Harbour ostensibly took part in to promote World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion.

Harbour is currently working on a movie adaptation of Gran Turismo and was asked on whether he would consider starring in a video game.

"I actually have one coming out," he said. "Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That'll be coming out… I think it's next year. A horror game."

No further details were revealed about the game, but given the apparent release date next year, perhaps we'll see a teaser at The Game Awards later this week.

Netflix has also entered into the foray of video game production, with reports indicating that it is developing a triple-A PC game.

