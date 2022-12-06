Here's every death animation in The Callisto Protocol

Before its launch, The Callisto Protocol sold itself on its gory content, and especially its visceral death animations, but how grotesque could one game really be?

Well, Zoe Delahunty-Light has carried out the very grim task of finding every single scene in which the protagonist, Jacob Lee (and a few others) gets unalived by the game's blood-thirsty Biophage enemies.

Do be warned though, if you do watch Zoe's video (above), you will probably end up on a list somewhere, although at least Zoe will already be there to keep you company.

If you are brave enough to watch it, let us know in the comments which one of the deaths in the video was your...um...favourite, I guess...? I'm not sure about favourite, but I don't think I'll ever be able to unsee that tentacle one. Yikes.

Currently making your way through The Callisto Protocol and getting fed up with constantly becoming Biophage-food? Well, you're in luck! Zoe has also put together a tips video for the game that'll clue you in on the best weapons to use, which you can find just below these words.