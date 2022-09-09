Stalker 2 pre-orders being refunded due to release delay

Those who pre-ordered Stalker 2 are seeing their purchases refunded.

A report from XGP (via VGC), reveals that those who had pre-ordered the game have been receiving messages informing them that their orders have now been cancelled.

The message goes on to state this is due to the fact that Stalker 2's release date has been pushed back to an "unconfirmed date in the future". Meanwhile, the pre-order option on the Xbox store appears to have been disabled.

Eurogamer has contacted Microsoft for confirmation of pre-orders being disabled.

This delay is more than understandable given the current war in Ukraine, where Stalker developer GSC Game World is based.

Following Putin's barbaric invasion of the country, GSC Game World made the decision to put Stalker 2's development on hold. It then restarted work on the upcoming shooter in May, following a relocation to Prague.

Stalker 2 was originally slated to release in April this year, and more recent indicators previously pointed to a release in the first half of 2023.

On these delays, GSC previously stated: "Stalker 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing.

"We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project.

"This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to expectations."

Meanwhile, in June, the developer shared an update on its staff and the development of its upcoming project, amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This video, which you can see below, is a tough and often extraordinary watch - but one which details how life has changed for the game's team over the course of this year.