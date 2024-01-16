Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl delayed until September

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World has revealed a release date for the survival horror sequel of 5th September, 2024.

This marks a further delay to the game, which was intially meant to release in April 2022. Since then, the game has been delayed several times for polishing and due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Most recently, Stalker 2 was rumoured to be releasing in December 2023 before GSC Game World pencilled in a launch window of Q1 2024.

"While there is absolutely no way to make another delay sound less dim," GSC Game World said in a press statement, "we decided to be clear about our reasons to postpone the game for the sake of yet another wave of polishing." GSC stated the game contained "certain technical imperfections" at the beginning of the year, making it clear the game "needed more time in the oven".

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Final Release Date Announcement.

"This extended journey to the release will be supported with much more content from the game to be shared later this year," GSC added, describing the development process as "frankly challenging". The period has included relocating staff to Prague to safely finish the game, some developers joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and an office fire.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will hopefully release on 5th September on PC and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders for Stalker 2 are now live on GSC's website, Steam, and GOG. The game will also be available from day one on Game Pass.