Stalker 2 studio defiant in response to claimed Russian hack

The Ukrainian developer of Stalker 2, GSC Game World, has claimed one of its employee's accounts has been hacked and the studio threatened with blackmail.

The hack, claimed by a community from a Russian social network, comes ahead of the game's release later this year.

The studio has released a statement on Twitter in response, requesting fans refrain from sharing leaked material and spoilers.

Watch on YouTube Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Come to Me Official Trailer

"We are a Ukrainian company, and like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying: destroyed houses, ruined lives, and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile," reads the statement.

"Our unwavering commitment to supporting our country remains unchanged - we will continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine. And this won't change in the future under any circumstances.

"Despite the attempts to break us, we remain strong and courageous. Because when you believe in something and love it with all your heart, you have to defend it at all costs."

A message from GSC Game World team pic.twitter.com/rqRM0tFZmO — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) March 12, 2023

GSC Game World noted that outdated and work-in-progress materials may "dilute the impression of the final idea that we have put into the game", and requested fans refrain from watching or sharing information about the game.

"Our mission is to commit all of our strength and passion to complete the project and deliver it to you, despite all the obstacles on the way. Your support is our inspiration," the statement concludes. "Glory to Ukraine."

Development of Stalker 2 was paused last year as the studio, based in Kyiv, relocated to Prague after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A firm release date for the game is unknown beyond 2023. However, back in January PC specs were released, and pre-orders opened for its various editions.