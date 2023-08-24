If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl now arriving in 2024

Set for Q1.

Stalker 2 is set for Q1, 2024
Image credit: GSC Game World
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently set to release in the first quarter of 2024.

In a new factsheet for the game, Ukrainian studio GSC Game World stated its first-person shooter survival horror game will launch next year, but did not share a specific date outside of "Q1".

Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

Rumblings earlier in the year had the upcoming sequel pegged with a December release date.

When it does release, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders for the game are available now - if this is something you are keen to do, you can read more about the various editions here.

Stalker 2 will also launch day one on Game Pass.

Stalker 2 will now arrive in 2024
Image credit: GSC Game World/Eurogamer

GSC Game World recently asked fans not to share an early test build of Stalker 2, which was stolen and leaked online by Russian hackers as part of what it calls a "year and a half" attack.

The studio - which relocated from Kyiv to Prague last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - first confirmed it was the target of Russian hackers back in March, when it revealed an employee's account was hacked and that the studio had been threatened with blackmail.

"We are a Ukrainian company," it wrote at the time, "and like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying: destroyed houses, ruined lives, and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch