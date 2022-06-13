Looks like Stalker 2 has been delayed again, now due first half of 2023

It looks like Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will now release in the first half of 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

This news did not come with an official statement or announcement. Rather, following Microsoft and Bethesda's showcase last night, Xbox released a tweet detailing all its upcoming games for the next 12 months.

Watch on YouTube Gameplay trailer for Stalker 2.

As you can see below, this image shows Stalker 2 on the right-hand side, which denotes the games releasing in the first half of 2023.

✨ VIDEO GAMES ✨ pic.twitter.com/r48l1xE9ln — Xbox (@Xbox) June 12, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This delay is more than understandable given the current situation in Ukraine, where Stalker developer GSC Game World is based.

Stalker 2 was originally slated to release in April this year but was subsequently delayed to 8th December. Following this previous delay, GSC stated: "Stalker 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing.

"We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project.

"This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to expectations."