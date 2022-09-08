Sony reveals new grey camouflage PlayStation 5 collection

A new collection of PlayStation 5 accessories will be hitting the market soon.

These are all part of the grey camouflage collection, which Sony says will "bring a fresh unique aesthetic into play". The collection consists of the DualSense controller, the Pulse 3D wireless headset, and console covers for the PlayStation 5.

Here is a little preview for the collection for you to enjoy.

Watch on YouTube The gray camouflage collection from Sony.

These items are all "infused with unique patterns of the iconic PlayStation Shapes", but you have to look quite closely to see them.

Those looking to preorder these items will be able to do so from 15th September. Then, the console covers and DualSense controller will be released on 14th October via direct.playstation.

Following a period of exclusivity here, selected retailers will then start selling the camouflage DualSense controller from the 28th October. Meanwhile, the headset is releasing on an unspecified date in December.

This new collection follows the previously released, and more colourful, galaxy-inspired DualSense lineup.

Sony unleashed the three new colours, known as Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple, earlier in the year.