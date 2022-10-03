Sony aims to make 2m PlayStation VR2 units by March

Sony is reportedly planning to make 2m units of its upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset by March.

That's according to Bloomberg, which has reported that mass production of the headset began last month.

These high production figures show Sony has an "ambitious" roadmap ahead of the VR2's release, it was said.

Sources at Sony said the company was anticipating a higher demand for VR2 than its original headset for PS4, which took eight months to sell a million units.

The same sources claimed Sony would launch the PlayStation VR2 early on in 2023 to "coincide with expected relief" of supply chain issues which caused stock shortages of the PS5.

Sony is aiming for its VR2 headset to compete in the VR market with its biggest competitor in the industry, Meta. The Meta Quest 2, previously seen as an affordable entry-level headset, most recently had a 33 percent price increase.

A price for the VR2 has not officially been announced yet, but it is expected to compete with Meta Quest 2.

More than 20 games are in development for the headset's launch, including internal projects such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and third-party games such as Resident Evil Village .

Our resident VR expert Ian Higton went hands on with the PlayStation VR2 last month, where he was able to try four titles currently in development for VR2, including Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village, and came away from it .