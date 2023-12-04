Vanillite 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Vanilluxe in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Fresh Snow Pokémon. Yep, we totally thought this was the Terribly Designed Ice Cream Pokémon, but there you have it... This means, of course, that it’s time to go looking for a perfect Vanillite in Pokémon Go.

The poster-Pokémon for bad and lazy design choices is, perhaps unsurprisingly, truly awful in Pokémon Go. When Arceus was handing out the stat cards and movesets, it clearly had no time for the most vanilla of Pokémon. It’s awful across the board, from raids to PVP.

Talking of PVP, the double catch Stardust bonus running alongside this Spotlight Hour is always a fantastic bonus, especially if you’re building Pokémon for battle. So, while this is a useless Pokémon, make sure you catch as many as you can if you’re short on Stardust!

Vanillite 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Vanillite with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Vanillite based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Vanillite:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 886 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 959 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Vanilluxe good in PVP?

Would you send a sentient ice cream into battle? This isn’t the same as a fire-breathing dragon, a turtle with cannons or a dinosaur that commands the power of the natural world. It’s a sentient ice cream.

No, Vanilluxe is as terrible as it looks in Go Battle League. It’s terrible in Raids too, for the record - you’re best treating it as a Dex filler and no more.

If you’re determined to run it in Go Battle League, it runs Astonish, Blizzard and Signal Beam. On the whole, this is not a good moveset. In Great League, this translate to - believe it or not - wins against Shadow Mewtwo, Haunter, Gengar, Shadow Gengar and Shadow Golurk. Losses will come from Shadow Gligar, Medicham, Swampert, Umbreon and Cresselia.

In Ultra League you can beat Shadow Gengar, Clodsire, Articuno and both regular and Shadow Abomasnow. Losses come from Poliwrath, Steelix, Giratina, Jellicent and Cresselia.

While it is eligible for Master League, in that its CP is high enough to not immediately fold to everything, save yourself the trouble - there are literally hundreds of better choices out there.

Is there a shiny Vanillite in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Vanillite is being released as part of this event!

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

Everything in Vanillite’s evolution line is an Ice-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Vanillite look like?

As you can see below, shiny Vanillite swaps its light blue for pink. As it evolves, the pink becomes an ever darker shade of purple/blue. It’s a shame that they didn’t turn this into different flavours of ice cream, but lazy design is lazy...

Thanks to Reddit user Psychological_Sea_27 for the handy preview .

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Vanillite in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Vanillite caught giving 200 Stardust (twice the usual 100). If the in-game weather is Snowy , this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a x1.5 multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Vanillite caught while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Vanillite caught giving 200 Stardust (twice the usual 100). If the in-game weather is , this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a x1.5 multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Vanillite caught while using a Star Piece will be worth If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Vanillite candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter its evolution, Vanilluxe, in the Pokédex – when it enters the game, that is.

Thanks to Vanillite being an Ice-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week to find out who is the first Spotlight Hour Pokémon of 2024!

Good luck finding a perfect Vanillite!