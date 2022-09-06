September Xbox Game Pass titles announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this September.

Available today is the Disney farming life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley featuring a cast of well-known characters.

The game is launching in early access available across a number of platforms, with Game Pass users getting access to exclusive cosmetics and some in-game currency (across cloud, console and PC). The character creator is good fun too.

Watch on YouTube Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameplay Overview Trailer

Also available today are Opus Magnum (PC) and Train Sim World 3 (console, PC). The former is a puzzle game released in 2017 that tasks players with creating intricate machines, while the latter is a day one release of the next transport sim in the series.

More games will arrive later in the month.

On 13th September, subscribers can play real-time strategy game Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation on PC, and DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace on PC, console and cloud.

Then, on 14th September, You Suck at Parking will release day one on cloud, console and PC - a puzzle game where players must park a vehicle as quickly as possible.

Rhythm FPS Metal: Hellsinger (PC, Xbox Series X/S) and rogue-like tactics game Despot's Game (console, PC) arrive a day later on 15th September.

Subscribers will also gain access to updates and DLC (and discounts) for Dead by Daylight, Grounded, The Elder Scrolls Online, Halo Infinite and more.

Sadly, the following games will be leaving the service on 15th September. There are some gems here so don't miss out.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For more information, check out Xbox Wire and our Game Pass guide.