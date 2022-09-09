You can now pre-order the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 in the UK

Sega is re-releasing their Mega Drive Mini console with a new upgraded version- some good news for retro game fans.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 launches on the 27th of October and includes 60 games- that's 20 more than the first edition and includes some Sega CD titles. The price, however, has gone up by £35, bringing the cost to £105. It also comes with one less controller, but the three-button controller from the original Sega Mega Drive Mini is apparently compatible, so you're alright if you have one of those!

Whether the extra cost for more games and one controller down is good value depends on what is important to you, but if you're a retro lover who's a fan of classic Sega games like Sonic CD, Streets of Rage 3, and Thunder Force IV then this is something you should set your sights on.

You can only get the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 from Amazon in the UK right now, and considering how quickly the first version sold out and how quickly the Snes mini console sold out, pre-ordering is your best bet of getting your hands on the Mega Drive Mini as you're unlikely to see it again.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 comes with just one controller this time, but there are two USB ports at the front marked "Control 1" and "Control 2", meaning two-player function seems to still be there. Unless you already own one of the three-button controllers from the original Sega Mega Drive Mini, you just might have to purchase a separate controller - that's if Sega release any.

Positive changes with the Mega Drive Mini 2 include a smaller form factor, and inside that more compact body is improved hardware which will help run those classic games with full-motion video and smoother animations. The biggest improvement is the extra games, which includes seven bonus titles like Fantasy Zone and Super Locomotive.

The full list of Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 games includes:

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Final Fight CD

Gain Ground

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Midnight Resistance

Night Striker

Night Trap

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands -Extra-

Ranger-X

Ristar

Robo Aleste

Rolling Thunder 2

Sewer Shark

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force CD

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed

Sonic 3D: Flickies' Island

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

The Ninjawarriors

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

Thunder Force 4

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Yumemi Mystery Mansion

Bonus Games

Devi & Pii

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier 2

Spatter

Star Mobile

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo SUN

Good luck with your pre-order of this compact mini console! If you want to stay up-to-date with any news on Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 controllers, more places to pre-order, or stock alerts, then follow the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll let you know as soon as we hear something.