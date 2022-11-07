Save £301 on this 55-inch Sony Bravia A80J OLED at Amazon

As we head into the winter months, you’ll likely spend more time at home, keeping warm from the cold – for many of you, the TV is going to be an essential tool in your stay-at-home toolkit.

If that’s the case and you’re heavily into films and/or games, you won’t want to miss this deal on Sony’s A80J, reduced to £998 at Amazon.

Sony Bravia XR55A80JU 55 inch 4K OLED TV - £998 from Amazon UK (was £1,299)

If you prefer to shop elsewhere, it's only £1 more at Currys in their Black Friday sale. Those in the US can also pick up this 55 inch A80J for $998 at Walmart(was $1,898).

One of the most notable features about this TV – particularly if you’re a PS5 player – is its inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports.

With the relatively recent updates for PS5 that open up additional features such as ALLM (auto low latency mode), VRR (variable refresh rate), and its pre-existing 120Hz support, it’s a perfect pairing with the console, especially if your current display doesn’t have access to these high-end features.

The TV does have an additional two HDMI ports too, though they are 2.0 connections – still handy for flexibility in the number of devices you can display the picture of.

Another benefit of the A80J is its 4K resolution that’ll present a high-quality picture, ideal for experiencing your favourite content in greater detail. If resolution isn’t your thing though, since many games offer graphics modes, you could opt for a performance based mode and have the potential to run games up to 120fps, and this screen will display that thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

Some titles will let you pair 4K resolution with 120fps, whereas others such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart allow you to run the game at 4K 40fps with ray-tracing and all high-quality graphics features enabled – an upgrade from the usual 4K 30fps that the mode would usually run at.

Regardless of how you play however, its OLED screen paired with the 4K resolution, along with various HDR standards including HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG, will always be providing a crystal-clear picture.

The A80J not only works well with the PS5 when it comes to resolution and refresh rate, but it also has access to those aforementioned input lag-mitigating features of ALLM and VRR, leading to great response time when playing games.

On the whole, the Sony Bravia A80J is one of the best TVs money can buy, recommended by our friends at Digital Foundry, and a perfect pairing for PS5 players. Don’t miss out on this offer!

To stay up to date on the latest deals and offers available, make sure to check out and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter – if you’re on the hunt for a PS5, check out the latest PS5 stock updates, or find where you can get yourself a PS5 with the upcoming God of War Ragnarök included.