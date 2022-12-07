Save on lots of computer tech with CCL's Christmas Deals

It's getting close to Christmas time, and that means there's lots of deals to help you treat someone (or yourself) to a new piece of tech. We've assembled a big gift guide for gamers to help you over these next couple of weeks.

If you know that you or someone else is looking for some PC upgrades, a new monitor, or even a new laptop, then CCL Computers is usually a good place to check out thanks to their wide range of products. Now ahead of Christmas CCL has some extra special Christmas deals on their site which make it even easier for you to find a tech gift for someone.

We've picked out a few of the best Christmas Deals CCL has right now, but be sure to check out their full range of Christmas discounts to help you get more gift ideas.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse

One of the best gaming mice around, The G Pro X Superlight is the upgraded version of Logitech's classic G pro mouse. It features the high performing and efficient Logitech Hero sensore, exceeding 400 IPS and delivering 25600 DPI tracking. It has lovely glides and only weighs 63 grams so feels excellent on your mousepad, and now it's at its lowest-ever price.

Gainward GeForce RTX 3060 Ghost 12GB Graphics Card

New graphics cards had been hard to purchase without seriously overpaying for a couple of years, but with new cards arriving and crypto crashing the previous generation of GPUs is finally looking like a normal(ish) space. This 3060 card from Gainward is great for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and the discount from CCL brings the price to £339 which is much more reasonable for this kind of card right now.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15

ASUS's Zephyrus line of laptops are some of the most impressive gaming laptops around, thanks to their lightweight, robust, and sleek form factors that also pack some serious hardware inside. This G15, with a Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3080 graphics card, really shows off that combination. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and it comes in the striking white colour with the matrix effect on the back so you can impress wherever you take it.

Here are some other good deals available in the CCL Christmas sale:

There's plenty of other deals available in the full CCL Christmas sale, so make sure you browse through it before you buy. If you're looking for any last-minute gifts or just want some extra ideas, check out our Christmas gifts live page where we let you know when we see something we think is good. We're also helping you save money this Christmas over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account so give us a follow there too.