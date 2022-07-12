Save big this Prime Day on these Western Digital Black SN850 NVMe SSDs

When it comes to storage devices, whether it's a traditional, spinning hard drive or a modern SSD, you can't often do better than Western Digital.

Western Digital's best products are usually reserved for their 'Black' line, which covers both quality and speeds. Gen 4 NVMe SSDs are the fastest you can currently buy on the market for traditional PCs and PlayStation 5 consoles, and right now for Prime Day, the 1TB SN850 SSD is available for just £100, which is a £25 saving over the usual price. And the larger capacity 2TB version is currently on sale for £178, over £100 off Amazon's standard price.

It used to be the case for a while that using an SSD as a boot drive for your desktop or laptop was the way forward, while opting for a cheaper standard hard drive for your games and file storage. But these prices mean you can bag one of the fastest available SSDs as the way to upgrade your computer.

And PlayStation 5 owners are in luck. It's become clear within a short amount of time with falling prices of Gen 4 SSDs that it's relatively cheap to upgrade that small amount of internal storage. These drives, particular the 2TB model, offer a way of increasing the number of games you have ready to play, saving you time from either downloading them again or swapping them from an external, traditional hard drive.

