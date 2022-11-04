Save 40 per cent on the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset at Amazon

HyperX have been a reliable underdog when it comes to great gaming headsets in recent years. The HP sub-brand is a proven entity, packing premium features at very reasonable prices.

The HyperX Cloud II is a mid to high-range gaming headset that's currently a steal at just £44.99 from Amazon right now. That's a massive 40 per cent off the standard retail price.

Its USB connection makes it ideal for PC, Mac and PlayStation 4 and 5 users, and the 3.5mm compatibility is also an option for Xbox One and Series X|S users. The controls allow you to make adjustments without having to fiddle with extra software, a mouse or TV remote. There's separate controls for mic and audio volume, a mic mute switch and also a button to enable 7.1 virtual surround sound. That'll give you richer sounds when you're either playing the latest game or watching a movie.

Because it's wired, you don't have to worry about limited playing time due to a battery, and HyperX has you covered. The memory foam, soft leatherette ear cups help ensure you won't feel cramped and irritated when you're playing long multiplayer sessions with your friends. The aluminium frame gives the headband strength and durability that plastic headsets can't offer.

The closed cup design allows for a passive form of noise cancellation, and the microphone has noise cancellation, so you'll always remain engaged without any distraction filtering in and out of chat sessions.

