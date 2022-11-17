Save £30 on this FIFA 23 and DualSense Controller bundle

As we move closer to Black Friday 2022 next week, various retailers are updating their lineups with some early deals ahead of the big, all-encompassing wave of offers and price cuts.

One we’ve spotted early on is this deal from Amazon on Fifa 23 and a PS5 DualSense controller bundle, available for just £80 – that’s a 20 per cent saving on its original asking price, and a £30 cut when bought separately!

So what are the specifics of this bundle?

The core component and focus of this bundle is the DualSense controller itself – it’s in the PS5s traditional white, much like the one you get with the base console itself.

As with all other DualSense controllers, you’ll have access to its full feature set across supported games, such as Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback – these can vary from simply enhancing your immersion when firing guns in the latest Call of Duty, to actually opening up alternate firing modes in a game like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Alongside the controller in this bundle, you’re of course getting a download code for Fifa 23 as well, upgraded this year with enhanced technology for more realistic visuals, and new features such as the inclusion of women’s football clubs coming in early 2023, and the addition of Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond club – based on the Ted Lasso Apple TV series.

Ted Lasso in Fifa 23.

Additionally, Fifa 23 introduces the Fifa World Cup 2022 as a playable mode available at no extra cost and included in the game for all.

As a bonus, this bundle also chucks in a voucher code for Ultimate Team content in the game – this grants you a Tradable Rare Gold Players pack, as well as three Untradable Icon Items to use for five Ultimate Team matches.

On a final note, it should be mentioned that, much like the bonus content we just mentioned, the Fifa 23 games comes as a download code supplied within the controller box – as such, for both the bonus content and game, you’ll need to have access to the internet to play.

Otherwise though, that wraps it up for what you get in this bundle – a great deal worth netting indeed!

