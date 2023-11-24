Best Black Friday PS4 deals 2023
Browse the best Black Friday deals for the PS4.
Black Friday is here and through the week there have already been a whole range of PS4 Black Friday deals. This includes savings on PS4 accessories, games, and more. We're regularly updating this page throughout the event with new deals and discounts, so make sure to check back here regularly as we continue to collect the very best Black Friday PS4 deals.
Keeping an eye out for PS5 deals as well? Then take a look at our dedicated Black Friday PS5 deals hub. You can track even more discounts via our Black Friday gaming deals guide and by following our Twitter (or X), @Jelly_Deals. Read on to find out what's in store for PS4 deals over Black Friday 2023.
Best Black Friday PS4 deals
UK
US
PS4 Black Friday console deals
If you're hoping to snap up a Black Friday PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro deal this year, these may be hard to come by. Sony discontinued the PlayStation 4 Pro in 2020 so you can expect to pay a pretty penny on a new one. The only PS4 console that's still in production is the PS4 Slim, however these are still very hard to come by. Your best bet is to opt for a pre-owned or refurbished console from either Game in the UK, or GameStop in the US. We'll update this page if we happen to spot any new PS4 console deals.
In the UK
- PlayStation 4 Pro Black 1TB Refurbished - £140 at Game (was £160)
In the US
- PlayStation 4 Pro Black 1TB Refurbished - $195 at GameStop (was $220)
PS4 Black Friday game deals
Although the PS4 console might be harder to score, we are still seeing plenty of deals on PS4 games over Black Friday. Here are this year's best deals so far:
UK
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - £59.99 from Currys
- EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition - £54.95 from Amazon UK
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - £42.99 from Amazon UK
- God of War Ragnarök- £40.30 from Hit via Amazon UK
- Elden Ring- £36 from Amazon UK
- Horizon Forbidden West- £39.99 from Currys
- Horizon Zero Dawn- £15 from Amazon UK
- Resident Evil Village- £20.29 from Amazon UK
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales- £30.50 from Hit via Amazon UK
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure- £30.17 from Amazon UK
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £17 from Amazon UK
- Far Cry 6- £19.99 from Very
- Bloodborne - Game of the Year Edition- £19.95 from The Game Collection
- The Last of Us Remastered- £14.94 from Amazon UK
- The Last of Us part 2- £19.95 from The Game Collection
US
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $70 from Amazon
- EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition - $70 from Best Buy
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $50 from Best Buy
- God of War Ragnarök- $69 from Walmart
- Madden NFL 24 - $35 from Amazon US
- Horizon Forbidden West- $60 from Walmart
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition- $19 from GameStop
- Elden Ring- $39 from GameStop
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- $13 from Amazon
- Stray- $25 from Amazon US (was $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - $40 from Target
- Gran Turismo 7- $44.26 from Amazon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales- $49.94 from Walmart
- Marvel’s Spider-Man game of the year edition- $31.27 from Walmart
- Bloodborne- $19.99 from Best Buy
- The Last of Us Remastered- $19.99 from Best Buy
PS4 Black Friday accessory deals
We are seeing a couple of deals on controllers and headsets today. For those of you looking to bring your last-gen PS4 games to PS5, a PS4 external hard drive is worth a purchase while they're cheap - or if you just want more room for your current console!
UK
- Power A Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - £56 at Amazon UK
- 2TB SeaGate external HDD - £70 at Amazon UK
- WD_Black P50 500GB NVMe SSD - £82 at Amazon UK
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset - £49 at Amazon UK (was £90)
US
- HyperX Cloud Stinger wired gaming headset - $18 at Amazon US (was $50)
- Recon Black Wired Chat Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 - $20 from GameStop
Interested in how other consoles compare? You can see how the other major consoles compare by checking out our hubs dedicated to the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and Xbox Black Friday deals.