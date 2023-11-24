Best Black Friday PS4 deals 2023

Black Friday is here and through the week there have already been a whole range of PS4 Black Friday deals. This includes savings on PS4 accessories, games, and more. We're regularly updating this page throughout the event with new deals and discounts, so make sure to check back here regularly as we continue to collect the very best Black Friday PS4 deals.

Keeping an eye out for PS5 deals as well? Then take a look at our dedicated Black Friday PS5 deals hub. You can track even more discounts via our Black Friday gaming deals guide and by following our Twitter (or X), @Jelly_Deals. Read on to find out what's in store for PS4 deals over Black Friday 2023.

Best Black Friday PS4 deals

UK

US

PS4 Black Friday console deals

If you're hoping to snap up a Black Friday PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro deal this year, these may be hard to come by. Sony discontinued the PlayStation 4 Pro in 2020 so you can expect to pay a pretty penny on a new one. The only PS4 console that's still in production is the PS4 Slim, however these are still very hard to come by. Your best bet is to opt for a pre-owned or refurbished console from either Game in the UK, or GameStop in the US. We'll update this page if we happen to spot any new PS4 console deals.

In the UK

PlayStation 4 Pro Black 1TB Refurbished - £140 at Game (was £160)

In the US

PlayStation 4 Pro Black 1TB Refurbished - $195 at GameStop (was $220)

PS4 Black Friday game deals

Although the PS4 console might be harder to score, we are still seeing plenty of deals on PS4 games over Black Friday. Here are this year's best deals so far:

UK

US

PS4 Black Friday accessory deals

We are seeing a couple of deals on controllers and headsets today. For those of you looking to bring your last-gen PS4 games to PS5, a PS4 external hard drive is worth a purchase while they're cheap - or if you just want more room for your current console!

UK

US

Interested in how other consoles compare? You can see how the other major consoles compare by checking out our hubs dedicated to the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and Xbox Black Friday deals.