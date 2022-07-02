Santa Monica Studio asks "gamers and developers alike" to be treated with respect

Sony's Santa Monica Studio has now issued a formal statement asking that all players treat its developers "with respect".

As Victoria so perfectly summarised for us at the time, yesterday was a sad day. In less than 24 hours, we got the news that Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert was no longer going to talk about the upcoming release of Return to Monkey Island following online abuse, and God of War Ragnarök's producer had to ask everyone to remain patient while waiting for more news on the game after we learned that some members of the God of War Ragnarök team were receiving unsolicited pictures of their private parts.

Consequently, Santa Monica Studio today issued a formal statement about the incident via its social media channels.

"Every single person at Santa Monica Studio is working to create a game that we're proud of, one that we hope you will enjoy playing once released," it said.

"Our fans inspire us, and we understand the passion and desire for more information. But that passion should not be toxic nor come at the expense of any human being's dignity.

"Let's celebrate our community by treating each other, every gamer and developer alike, with respect."