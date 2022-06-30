God of War director urges patience while waiting for Ragnarök news

Cory Barlog, director of 2018's God of War, has asked the PlayStation community to exercise some patience while waiting for more news on the game's sequel, Ragnarök.

"If it were up to me, I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me," he tweeted (with a mellow looking Baby Yoda to accompany his message).

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What can Sony do to improve PlayStation Plus Premium?

"So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be. We make games for you. We get to make games because of you."

dear all,



if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me.



so please, be patient.



I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.



we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Barlog's message comes following rumblings that we would all be hearing more about Ragnarök (for which Barlog is acting as a producer for) sometime today. However, he has made it very clear we will not be getting an update today.

no — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This was backed up by journalist Jason Schreier, who tweeted: "On God of War Ragnarök rumours: as of very recently, there was indeed a release date announcement planned for Thursday, June 30, per people familiar.

"Recent tweets from Cory Barlog suggest that is no longer happening. Still, as far as I know the game has not been delayed again."

On God of War Ragnarok rumors: as of very recently, there was indeed a release date announcement planned for Thursday, June 30, per people familiar. Recent tweets from Cory Barlog suggest that is no longer happening. Still, as far as I know the game has not been delayed again. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 29, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Barlog has also reiterated to his followers that there is no delay. In fact, when asked by one fan why the team at Sony Santa Monica is not announcing a delay, the producer simply replied, "because it's not [delayed]".

because its not. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now for my personal favourite from this thread. When Twitter user Randy MacReady asked, "then where the Hell is it? Why are we waiting so long?", Barlog gave the perfect reply:

"Randy, we are not MacReady."