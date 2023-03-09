Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reportedly delayed again

Warner Bros. has reportedly delayed the launch of Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League once more, moving its release from May to sometime "later this year".

Suicide Squad - a canonical follow-up to Rocksteady's Batman Arkham Knight, playable solo or co-operatively with up to three friends - was announced in August 2021 and expected to release the following year. Last March, however, Warner Bros. made the decision to push its launch into "spring" 2023 to make "the best game we can."

As this year got underway, Warner Bros. was finally ready to announce a 26th May release for Suicide Squad, but a new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, claims the publisher is now ditching that date in favour of a new launch "later this year". Windows Central's Jez Corden made similar claims, saying he was hearing Suicide Squad might be pushed back as far as "Q4-ish".

Watch on YouTube Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer.

An extended look at Suicide Squad during last month's PlayStation State of Play was met by a less-than-enthusiastic response from fans, with many lamenting its uninspired action and live-service trappings, which include a cosmetics-focused battle pass.

However, Schreier suggests the reported delay is likely "mainly for polish" rather than to overhaul any core gameplay. Additionally, Warner Bros. is probably keen to move the game well out of the crowded May/June release line-up - which includes the likes of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, and Final Fantasy 16 - given the recent fan response.