Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong codes for February 2024

Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong is a Roblox tycoon game where you’ll build a sushi factory from the ground up to… prove your disapproving dad wrong. It’ll start out a bit slow as you step on buttons to hire new employees and expand your shop, but eventually, you’ll be able to satisfyingly automate pretty much everything, with the ultimate goal of making enough money to prove your dad wrong.

Between selling sushi to customers on the street and running around to upgrade your factory, you’ll spend a lot of time doing work yourself until you’re able to purchase every upgrade. Luckily, if you want some extra currency, you can input codes to grab some delicious freebies. These codes are typically distributed in the development team Best Tycoons Studio’s Roblox group, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong codes to help you get back to rolling up those sushi rolls as quickly as possible.

All working Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong codes

joined : 150 Cash (must join the Roblox group to redeem)

: 150 Cash (must join the Roblox group to redeem) thirdfloor : 200 Cash (must join the Roblox group to redeem)

: 200 Cash (must join the Roblox group to redeem) sushi1m : 100 Sushi Sold

: 100 Sushi Sold sashimi: 1,130 Cash, 75 Sushi Sold

All expired Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong codes

release

optimization

How do I redeem codes in Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong in Roblox Click the "Codes" button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: best tycoons studio/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit "REDEEM". Image credit: best tycoons studio/Eurogamer

