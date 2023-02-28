If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 5 Steam update adds local split-screen coop

You can stand under my Umbrella.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Resident Evil 5 has received a new update on Steam.

Along with some smaller bug fixes, this update has also added local split-screen co-op. Yes, after nearly 14 years, it is here.

The split-screen co-op feature was native to all console versions, but has been notably absent from the PC version.

Watch on YouTube
Resident Evil 5 and 6 were ported to the Nintendo Switch a few years ago.

Additionally, this update has also removed the Games For Windows Live requirement - something that has been a bugbear for many.

Needless to say, this update has come as a bit of a surprise for many Resi 5 players, and a quick glance at the update's discussion thread threw up several comments that amused me.

"Holy crap, they updated this old game? Good on them," wrote one user.

"Yo, who is the rogue Capcom employee that cared enough to fix this port 14 years later?" added another.

Well, whoever they may be, they have evidently made many players very happy with lots of general "thank you" comments also filling the thread.

The latest Resident Evil 5 patch notes in all their glory.

This update has now left some speculating if a Resident Evil 5 remake is on the cards, much like the impending release of Resident Evil 4's remake (which is set to come to PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC on 24th March).

I would guess this is perhaps a bit of a stretch right now, but never say never I suppose.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch