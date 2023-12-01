If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Capcom confirms more Resident Evil remakes on the way

But what's next?

Shiva and Chris aiming pistols in Resident Evil 5
Image credit: Capcom
Ed Nightingale
Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Capcom has confirmed that more Resident Evil remakes are on the way.

After the huge success of the Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4 remakes, Capcom is set to continue the trend - though which game is next remains unknown.

IGN spoke with Resident Evil 4 remake director Yasuhiro Anpo at a PlayStation partner awards event in Japan, who confirmed an announcement is on the way.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode - Launch Trailer | PS VR2 Games

When asked if Capcom wants to keep remaking games from the series Anpo replied: "Yes. We've released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more.

"What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it."

Anpo also spoke on player feedback.

"When developing a new game, there is no way to know what will be received well by the players, which makes it difficult," said Anpo. "In the case of a remake, there are already players that have played the original, which I think can be seen as an advantage. We are very grateful to users that are vocal about their opinion. It allows us to develop with the player's opinion in mind. For example, if this is how the players feel, then maybe we can make it like this. I think this is one of the reasons why our remakes are so well received."

The obvious next game to be remade would be Resident Evil 5. The ending of Resident Evil 4 Remake appeared to suggest as much, though the game's controversial African setting may require a large reworking.

Another option would be Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, which was released on the Dreamcast in 2000 (followed by a PS2 release), and was later remastered for Xbox 360 and PS3. Some players have criticised the game for its transphobic villain (the "cross-dressing freak" line in particular), but a remake may allow for suitable changes.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 will receive a VR mode as a free update next week. It's also due out on mobile later this month.

Which Resident Evil game would you like to see remade next?

