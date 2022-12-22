If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Remember PS3 hacker Geohot who Elon Musk hired to help fix Twitter? He quit

Hotz off the press.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on
George Hotz
Steve Jennings/Getty Images

In just shy of a month, George "Geohot" Hotz has resigned from Twitter.

For a quick recap, the former hacker was hired by Elon Musk in November to "fix" Twitter.

"That's what Elon told me my job was, and I will try my hardest to do it," Hotz shared (via a tweet, of course) following the news of his new position.

"I have 12 weeks. Also trying to get rid of that nondismissable login pop up after you scroll a little bit ugh these things ruin the Internet," he wrote at the time.

Watch on YouTube
The Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022!

But, it looks like 12 weeks was about eight too many for Hotz, as he has now announced his resignation from the company.

In another tweet, Hotz explained that while he "[appreciated] the opportunity" Musk had given him, he "didn't think there was any real impact [he] could make there".

In follow up tweets, Hotz said he has no regrets about his time at Twitter, and is still "rooting for the success of Twitter 2.0".

He also stated he would not offer a public "exit interview" discussing his observations from his time with the company, insisting he "did that with the appropriate people" already.

As for Musk and his controversial Twitter reign, the CEO recently put the future of his job to a public poll on the platform.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," he wrote earlier this month. Well, the results are in, with 57.5 percent voting 'yes'.

Musk has now said he will resign from his position as CEO "as soon as [he finds] someone foolish enough to take the job!"

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch