Remember PS3 hacker Geohot who Elon Musk hired to help fix Twitter? He quit

In just shy of a month, George "Geohot" Hotz has resigned from Twitter.

For a quick recap, the former hacker was hired by Elon Musk in November to "fix" Twitter.

"That's what Elon told me my job was, and I will try my hardest to do it," Hotz shared (via a tweet, of course) following the news of his new position.

"I have 12 weeks. Also trying to get rid of that nondismissable login pop up after you scroll a little bit ugh these things ruin the Internet," he wrote at the time.

But, it looks like 12 weeks was about eight too many for Hotz, as he has now announced his resignation from the company.

In another tweet, Hotz explained that while he "[appreciated] the opportunity" Musk had given him, he "didn't think there was any real impact [he] could make there".

In follow up tweets, Hotz said he has no regrets about his time at Twitter, and is still "rooting for the success of Twitter 2.0".

He also stated he would not offer a public "exit interview" discussing his observations from his time with the company, insisting he "did that with the appropriate people" already.

As for Musk and his controversial Twitter reign, the CEO recently put the future of his job to a public poll on the platform.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," he wrote earlier this month. Well, the results are in, with 57.5 percent voting 'yes'.

Musk has now said he will resign from his position as CEO "as soon as [he finds] someone foolish enough to take the job!"