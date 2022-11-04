Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart doesn't seem to be coming to PS Plus anytime soon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart doesn't look like it's headed to PlayStation Plus anytime soon, though the rest of the series is.

Celebrating the series' 20th anniversary, Insomniac Games senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza announced today on the PlayStation Blog that five more games will be added to the subscription service.

Sadly that doesn't include the duo's latest PS5 adventure, which released in June 2021 and was considered something of a showpiece for the console.

Watch on YouTube Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Review

Although Sony has stated its first-party games won't be added to the subscription service on day one, the likes of Returnal and Ghost of Tsushima have been added around a year after their initial release.

But almost 18 months after its release, there's no sign of Rift Apart joining them as part of the subscription service.

Instead, there's a 20th Anniversary Armour Pack available for the game today for free, including five armours inspired by previous titles in the series.

The following games will be added to PlayStation Plus Premium on 15th November:

Ratchet & Clank (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

That's in addition to these games already on the service:

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)

That's still a whole lot of colourful platforming action available for subscribers.

In the PlayStation Blog, members of Insomniac Games offer their memories of the series over the past 20 years.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart received a Recommended badge in our review: "With Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Sony's charmers-in-chief deliver another lesson in laid-back, unpretentious fun."