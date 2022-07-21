Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition out now on PlayStation and Xbox

Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition out now on PlayStation and XboxSwitch version due next week.
The Enhanced Edition of Raji: An Ancient Epic is now available on consoles.
The update was made available on PC back in May and now arrives on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, with a Switch version due soon on 28th July.
The new version adds a number of extra features, most notably ray-tracing and a Hindi voice over.
Elsewhere there are visual tweaks, rebalanced combat, bug fixes and more.
A story mode makes the titular Raji invincible, while One Shot One Kill mode means she is susceptible to just one hit.
📢Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition console launch dates is here!— Raji: An Ancient Epic (@rajithegame) July 16, 2022
⭐20 July - Xbox Game Pass
⭐20 July - PlayStation
⭐28 July - Nintendo Switch#rajithegame #XboxGamePass #playstation #NintendoSwitch #indiegame #ue4 pic.twitter.com/kBUrDH9avR
To celebrate the release, the game is on offer on the PlayStation store with 66 percent off. It's also available on Xbox Game Pass.
The game is a stunning action title inspired by Hindu mythology, which we described as "a gorgeous adventure through architecture and myth" in our Raji: An Ancient Epic review.
