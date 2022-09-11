Rainbow Six Mobile's closed beta launches tomorrow

Ubisoft is now inviting players to sign up and try the "early version" beta test of Rainbow Six Mobile.

Whilst keen to stress that the mobile devices in "this test do not represent the final list of devices for launch" and that "content and quality of the game are still a work-in-progress", the developer/publisher says a closed beta will go live tomorrow, 12th September, in select countries: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore, and India.

Sadly, it doesn't look like any Europeans or players with Apple devices can get involved just yet.

Watch on YouTube Rainbow Six Mobile Announcement Trailer.

The tactical first-person shooter is free-to-play and sees players pitted against each other in 5v5 matches, or "Attack vs Defence". As the name suggests, attackers will have to gain intel on their enemy by deploying drones and breaching "walls, floors and ceilings". Meanwhile, those on the defence team will have to ensure their intel is secure with the use of spy cameras and traps.

For a chance to try the beta, sign up on Google Play.

For more about what came out of last night's Ubisoft Forward, check out Ubisoft talks Assassin's Creed Mirage, from Valhalla expansion to standalone franchise celebration. The evening was dominated by teases for two blockbuster Assassin's Creed projects now in development and a couple of mobile game projects, including one set in China. Of course, before all of that, there's still next year's Assassin's Creed Mirage to look forward to, too.

We also found out that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a "Last Chapter" DLC, and Rayman is coming to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.