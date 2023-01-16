If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PSA: There's a timed trial of The Last of Us Part One on PlayStation Plus

The clock is clicking.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
the last of us part 1, showing joel and ellie

If you've just watched the first episode of The Last of Us and are keen to experience the game (or are in need of a reminder), don't forget there's a trial of The Last of Us Part One for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Sony offers Premium subscribers trials of a number of games, including The Last of Us Part One.

The trial offers two hours of game time, after which players will need to fork out the full £69.99 to continue.

Watch on YouTube
The Last of Us Part 1 - PlayStation 5 - The Digital Foundry Tech Review

Still, that's enough to offer a taste of what's to come.

Other trials include Cyberpunk 2077, A Plague Tale Requiem, Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and more - each offering a different amount of trial time.

The Last of Us Part One is a PS5 remake of the original game, which includes spruced up graphics and new accessibility options. Digital Foundry were impressed with the tech behind it.

HBO's The Last of Us TV adaptation launches today - Sky Atlantic users in the UK are able to watch at the same time as HBO users in the US each week.

The show is already receiving rave reviews, let us know your thoughts in the comments if you've seen it already. Has it inspired you to play the game?

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch