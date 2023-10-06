PSA: Diablo 4 season one characters will soon retire to Eternal Realm

As you may recall, earlier this year Blizzard confirmed that Diablo 4 requires players to create new characters each season. And, with season two just around the corner, we thought it would be a good idea to let you know how to ensure you don't lose your stash as well as your character.

When Diablo 4's current season - Season of the Malignant - comes to an end, players will see their seasonal characters moved over to the Eternal Realm with all their items - but there's a time limit to recover them.

Items will be found in your stash in a new "Withdraw Only Stash tab". But don't get complacent, as they won't stay here forever. If you want to withdraw any of your items from this chest, you will need to make sure you do so before Diablo 4's second season comes to a close. Otherwise, they will become "unrecoverable".

Blizzard has also confirmed that Renown will carry over to all current and future characters. That's increased by making various discoveries in the overworld and completing side quests, and earns rewards like potion capacity and bonus skill points.

Malignant Hearts won't carry over, but as they were seasonal it won't matter anyway. Likewise, only Season of Blood characters will be able to use Vampiric Powers.

It also seems like Season of Blood won't be such a grind-fest, and levelling should in fact be a bit easier. The studio has decreased the time players will need to spend to reach level 100, which it says will make "the journey about 40 percent faster". Meanwhile, the experience players will gain from flexing their might and killing monsters at level 50+ "has been significantly increased and rises steadily as you level".

The team has also tweaked Diablo 4's Nightmare Dungeons for what sounds like a much smoother experience. For instance, sigils will teleport directly into a dungeon, some objectives have been removed, and backtracking has been reduced. A full breakdown is available on the Blizzard blog.

Additionally, beginning with Diablo 4's upcoming Season of Blood, there will be the option to skip the Campaign. This can be done after you have completed the "Missing Pieces quest from the Prologue on the Seasonal Realm," Blizzard has said. This will allow you to get straight into all of Season of Blood's vampiric offerings with Gemma Chan's Erys.

Season of Blood will arrive on 17th October. It will bring a new Questline for players to uncover, as well as Vampiric Powers to "wield with terrifying lethality". There will also be an additional five endgame bosses introduced in the game, and "more".

You can see a little teaser for it all in the video above.

Image credit: Blizzard

Elsewhere in Diablo 4 news, earlier this week Blizzard announced its latest Diablo game will be coming to Steam later this month.

"We want to break down barriers to make it easier for wanderers everywhere to defend Sanctuary," the developer said when sharing this news. "We're looking forward to seeing more defenders of Sanctuary band together and welcome any feedback you may have."

If you are interested, you can wishlist Diablo 4 over on Steam now.