There's a huge Prime Day discount on SanDisk's 512GB micro SD card

SanDisk are one of the few reliable makers of micro SD cards, and almost certainly the biggest right now. And while smaller storage micro SD cards are cheaper, it's always best to buy storage devices with slightly bigger capacities in case you need the space in the future.

During this Prime Day season, you can save big on a large 512GB micro SDXC card from SanDisk, available for just £33. This is a big saving over the usual price for such a large capacity memory card.

Micro SD cards work across many devices. Nintendo Switch consoles don't come with much internal storage, either 32GB or 64GB, so you'll certainly need a memory card to keep your games with you on the go. And it's definitely much more convenient to have your games ready inside the card slot of the Switch console rather than carrying game cards with you.

And if you're the lucky owner of a Steam Deck, a micro SD card is basically an essential purchase given the huge size of PC games, particularly shooters like Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

However, that's not all as most Android phone users will be aware of the ability to expand your phone storage. This is particularly ideal if you want a portable, ready copy of your photos and other files, rather than depending only on cloud storage services. And the same goes for laptops, as many have abandoned full sized SD cards in favour of micro SD cards, and 512GB will in many cases match or exceed the internal storage of your computer, and is an ideal purchase to keep your data safe.

