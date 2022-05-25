PlayStation's Days of Play 2022 sale is now on for PS4 and PS5

This year's PlayStation's Days of Play sale is now live, featuring discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, as well as various console accessories, until 8th June.

On the digital games front, Sony is promising saving of up to 60% on its PlayStation Store, with the UK sale featuring discounts across a total of 280 games, as well bundles and DLC.

As far as PS5 goes, discounts are available on around 80 titles, with first-party PS5 offerings being limited to just two games; there's 40% off the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and 38% off Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Third-party-wise, however, there's quite a bit more choice, with recent titles including Arkane's acclaimed Deathloop (60% off), Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo (50% off), Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (20% off), and Yakuza spin-off Judgment (50% off). Additionally, those of a curious disposition can pick up Square Enix's mega-flop Babylon's Fall with a 35% discount, meaning it's available for what seems like a rather optmisitic £40 right now.

Spread your net to PS4 titles and the selection increases dramatically, covering a wide variety of first- and third-party blockbusters as well as smaller, but no less enticing, indie offerings.

Additionally, alongside Sony's digital game discounts, the Days of Play sale features various accessory offers, including 20% off DualSense wireless controllers, £100 off a PlayStation VR Mega Pack, plus saving on the likes of PS5 media remotes and charging stations.

There's also up to 50% off a small selection of physical game releases if you still appreciate the lingering sense of heft in your hand.

Sony's Days of Play sale will continue until 8th June, so you've still got a little time to mull over any purchases you may be considering.