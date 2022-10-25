PlayStation Stars Hit Play / 1994 music challenge answers

Hit Play / 1994 is one of the debut challenges for PlayStation Stars, the reward service for PlayStation players.

Launching in October 2022, the PlayStation Stars service tasks players with playing games to earn digital rewards - including points and collectibles.

At launch, Hit Play / 1994 is perhaps the most challenging - where you're only given cryptic clues to solve each objective. To complete each one, you have to load up each respective game linked to the clue.

Your knowledge of music from the era will help - but this page will explain every Hit Play / 1994 music challenge answer if it's not up to scratch.

Hit Play / 1994 'Stay x Circle of Life' answer

To complete the Stay x Circle of Life objective, then you have to play Returnal. This is only available on PS5 - and is available as part of a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription.

Hit Play / 1994 'Baby I Love Your Way x Go West' answer

To complete the Baby I Love Your Way x Go West objective, then you have to play Death Stranding. This is on PS4 and PS5 - we tested the latter's Director's Cut, which worked - and both are playable as part of a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription.

Hit Play / 1994 'Mr. Jones x Regulate' answer

To complete the Mr. Jones x Regulate objective, then you have to play Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. This is on PS4, and playable as part of a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription as part of the PS Plus collection.

Hit Play / 1994 'More Human Than Human' answer

To complete the More Human Than Human objective, then you have to play Detroit: Become Human. This is on PS4, and playable as part of a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription as part of the PS Plus collection.

Hit Play / 1994 'Wild Night' answer

To complete the Wild Night objective, then you have to play Until Dawn. This is on PS4, and playable as part of a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription as part of the PS Plus collection.

Hit Play / 1994 'Streets of Philadelphia' answer

To complete the Wild Night objective, then you have to play Heavy Rain. This is on PS4, and though we couldn't find it on any PlayStation Plus subscription tier, we had previously redeemed as part of an early PlayStation Plus monthly free giveaway - so hopefully you're in a similar position.

Hit Play / 1994 reward and end date

Once you have solving the above answers, you'll receive the 'Sony Chord Machine', a Heroic collectable that was a "boombox and portable cassette recorder" from 1982.

A MiniDisc player would have been more fitting - or even a CD Player, if you want to trace the roots specifically back to the original PlayStation - but getting our hands on any classic Sony tech, albeit digitally, is fine by us.