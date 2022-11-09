If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation Plus PC streaming still unavailable in many European countries, fans say

Eastern Europe mainly affected.
PC streaming via PlayStation Plus is still unavailable in many European countries, fans have told Eurogamer.

As well as streaming games to consoles, Sony's subscription service allows players to stream games on PC.

However, as a PlayStation Blog from the release in May states, PC streaming is not available in the following countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Sony said in the blog that while not available at launch, PC streaming would be added in these countries "in a future update".

Six months after its release, this option is still unavailable without a suggested release.

What's more, Sony is advertising PC streaming as a feature on its website despite it being unavailable - such as in Poland, Hungary, and Czech Republic.

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for an update on a release date.

At launch, even in countries where PC streaming was available, the service wasn't working correctly. Some major titles were listed incorrectly and unplayable.

More recently, Sony has seemingly scrapped its Last Chance to Play tab and removed expiry dates for games on the service.

Now, fans are manually listing the games leaving PS Plus.

For a full list of available games on PlayStation Plus, check out our guide.

