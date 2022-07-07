PlayStation 5 update adds auto low latency mode settings

PlayStation 5 users, we now have another update. This one, with the ever-catchy title of Version: 22.01-05.50.00, went live today.

This update is for the system software and includes the following (via Sony):

• If you're using a TV that supports ALLM (auto low latency mode), you can adjust ALLM settings in Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > ALLM.

• If you select Automatic, your TV will automatically switch to low-latency mode while playing games.

• If you select Off, ALLM won't be enabled, except during VRR (variable refresh rate) output.

It will also generally improve the PS5's system performance, as with previous updates.

Meanwhile, Sony's revamped PlayStation Plus service went live last month, with price plans set at £11/month or £84 a year for Extra, and £13.50/month or £100 a year for Premium.

Alternatively, you can just stick with the service's past offering. This has been renamed PlayStation Plus Essential, and costs £7/month or £50/year.

For the full rundown of everything on offer, Eurogamer's PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra guide has you covered.