If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Planet Zoo is getting some spooky night-themed DLC just in time for Halloween

Bats! Racoons! Skunks! More!
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

As the nights start drawing in and the spectre of Halloween looms on the horizon, Planet Zoo is getting just a little bit spooky with the announcement of its new nocturnal-themed Twilight Pack DLC, launching on 18th October.

The big draw of Planet Zoo's DLC is always its creature addtions, and the Twilight Pack brings five new nocturnal species: the Racoon, Red Fox, Common Wombat, Striped Skunk, and Egyptian Fruit Bat. The first four of those are free-roaming, meaning you can plop them wherever you please, while the Egyptian Fruit Bat is restricted to a walkthrough exhibit.

Players looking to infuse their zoos with a touch of gothic flair for Halloween can make use of the Twilight Pack's 200 new scenery items, ranging from castle-themed building parts - including gargoyles and an imposing portcullis - to glowing pumpkins and cauldrons. Even the flora is getting a bit spooky, with Bristlecone pine trees, ivy, and bioluminescent ghost fungus.

Watch on YouTube
Planet Zoo: Twilight Pack - Announcement Trailer.

Rounding off the ghoulish additions is a new Career scenario, sending players to an abandoned Transylvanian zoo, which they'll need to restore to its former glory.

Planet Zoo's Twilight Pack will cost £7.99/€9.99/$9.99 USD when it comes to Steam on 18th October. It'll be joined by a free update for all players, introducing the likes of 2D backgrounds for exhibits, piebald colour variants for select species, new escape behaviours for animals, a new exhibit population management tab, and the ability for Educators to take out exhibit animals (not including the large or dangerous ones) and hold them for display when giving talks to guests. More details on the free 1.11 update can be found on Steam.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch