Planet Zoo releases for consoles in March

Frontier has announced a console version of Planet Zoo, its spiritual successor to Zoo Tycoon.

The zoo management simulator released in 2019 on PC and has since seen regular free updates and DLC packs adding new animals, items, and campaign scenarios to play through.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition will bring the animal antics to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26th March, with pre-orders available now.

Pre-orders for Planet Zoo: Console Edition start at £39.99 / $49.99. The Deluxe edition will net you 16 animals and two campaign scenarios on top of the game for 49.99 / $59.99. If you want to go all-in, the Ultimate edition costs £99.99 / $119.99 and includes everything in the Deluxe edition, plus a Season Pass which will give access to 14 DLC packs planned for console release.

If you pre-order, you'll get three exclusive animals: the pygmy hippopotamus, Komodo dragon, and Thomson's gazelle.

Frontier Developments says more information on Planet Zoo's console release will be announced during its Frontier Unlocked showcase, which will be livestreamed on 31st January from 6pm GMT.

Will you be having a gander at Planet Zoo on console?